Mike Johnson: 5 Things About The Guy Winning Over Hannah — & Fans — On ‘The Bachelorette

With a calm but outspoken attitude, Mike Johnson has solidified himself as a fan favorite on this season of ‘The Bachelorette’ — and it seems Hannah Brown is definitely falling for him, too!

Mike Johnson is not afraid to call the other guys out for their bulls*** on season 15 of The Bachelorette, but his ability to do so in a calm and civilized way has helped win him over with the viewers. Meanwhile, Hannah Brown is also falling for Mike after spending one-on-one time with him from week to week, and he’s slowly emerging as a frontrunner on the show. Fans are even calling for him to possibly be the first black Bachelor if he doesn’t end up with Hannah in the end! Here’s more to know about the 31-year-old:

1. He’s an Air Force veteran. Mike’s Bachelorette bio reveals that he is a veteran of the Air Force. During his time there, he volunteered for Breast Cancer Awareness from 2011-2012. He was also previously a mentor of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program and worked for the Children’s Aid Society. He also volunteered as a Team Captain for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

2. He likes to stay active. Mike is into training in the self-defense tactic Krav Maga. His bio also reveals that he wants to get into Parkour, a training system that was inspired by military obstacle courses. He also loves hanging out at trampoline parks to stay active.

3. He likes to travel. Mike has been to 30 countries!

4. His job is unclear. While Mike’s Bachelorette bio says he’s a ‘Portfolio Manager,’ his LinkedIn page simply states that his job is ‘Happy At Life.’ Hmmmm…

5. He’s done some modeling. Based off photos on his Instagram page, it’s clear that Mike has done some work as a model in recent years.