David Harbour Mocks, Well, Himself In Netflix Short ‘Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein’

After ‘Strangers Things 3’ debuts on Netflix on July 4th, get ready to see David Harbour as you’ve never seen him before — and with an English accent.

Many of the fine folks attached to Stranger Things have stuck around the halls of Netflix to work on other projects away from the Duffer Brothers — but this has to be the strangest by far! David Harbour — aka Daddy/Chief Jim Hopper — will star in a bizarre intriguing mockumentary later this month called, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. The short film delves into the life and career of his ‘father,’ David Harbour Jr., through lost footage from his father’s televised stage play of the same name.

But again, we repeat — this is a mockumentary. In real life, David’s dad’s name is Kenneth, and he sells commercial real estate in upstate New York. Still, we’re not here to talk about facts. We’re here to marvel at some truly unexpected and over-the-top acting by David, and in the trailer for the short, you can get just a taste of how wild the project really is. Within 28 minutes, David discovers the secrets of his father’s mysterious legacy, all while being joined by Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant, and more special guests to be revealed. (Winona Ryder, maybe?!)

Directed by Daniel Gray Longino (“Kroll Show” and “PEN15”) and written by John Levenstein (“Arrested Development” and “Kroll Show”), Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein debuts July 16 on Netflix.