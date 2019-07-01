Lyssa Chapman Shares Heartbreaking Message After Beth’s Memorial: ‘Wake Me Up From This Awful Dream’

A day after mourners said good-bye to Beth Chapman at her memorial service in Hawaii, Lyssa Chapman, was still ‘in disbelief’ that her stepmother was really gone.

“Someone wake me up from this awful dream,” Lyssa Chapman, 32, wrote on June 30, after she, Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 66, and the rest of her family celebrated the life and legacy of Beth Chapman, 51. The day before Beth’s message, mourners gathered for a traditional Hawaiian service on Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki. Lyssa — who feuded with her stepmother before Beth’s passing on June 26 — shared a picture of her father taken at the memorial, along with a message about how she’s still processing the loss. “I have no words,” she added. ”Still in disbelief. Pray for our family, as we lost our strongest member.”

Bonnie Chapman, 20, the daughter of Beth and Duane, also shared a heartfelt message following her mother’s funeral. “Thank you everyone who came today,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, according to Us Weekly. “[Beth would have] love(d) the ceremony and the flowers everyone brought. Thank you for joining us on this emotional ride.” Bonnie also shared photos of messages she wrote Beth in the Colorado snow as well as shots from the service, including one picture of Dog throwing a handful of purple orchid flowers into the water.

Dog, who said at the memorial that Beth made him promise to do her memorial “right,” fulfilled his wife’s wishes with a traditional Hawaiian funeral. During the service, Dog recounted how he buried his mother in Hilo, Hawaii, and how a local tribesman from Molokai declared him an official Hawaiian since his mother “was part of the land, the sea, the sky and the rain … and now Beth is going to be placed here too. She got there before I did. my island.”

“And she said ‘please, Hawaiian style Duane Dog Chapman,’ — I tried to get her to call me Dog for so many years — she said, please do this right. She loved Hawaii and she loved the people,” he added. After this touching eulogy, Beth’s service concluded with family and friends paddling out into the ocean in an outrigger canoe to say their final farewell.

Though Beth clashed with Lyssa in the weeks leading up to her death, the two hashed out their differences in time. The two ”got back to a place where they needed to be and they reconnected with their faith,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “and things ended up on great terms.” Lyssa, an insider told HollywoodLife, is “very grateful that she had a chance to make peace with Beth before she passed away.