Eminem’s father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. has died, according to a new report, which alleges the 67-year-old passed away sometime this week at his home in Indiana.

Eminem‘s father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. died this week near Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to family members and neighbors, TMZ reports. He allegedly suffered a heart attack while at home, one unidentified neighbor tells the site. However, police nor a coroner has confirmed the report. There was no report of an autopsy or official cause of death. Bruce was 67.

The rapper, 46, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has made it no secret that he’s had a strained relationship with his father. Eminem raps about how his father abandoned him when he was six months old in some of his hits including, “My Name Is” and “Cleanin’ Out My Closet”. The Grammy winner has even rapped about how he never met his father in person. As of May 2018, Eminem said he had still not connected with this dad.

Eminem’s mother, Debbie reportedly married Bruce when she was 15 and he was 22. They welcomed Eminem two years later, before they reportedly split. That’s when Eminem and his mother moved to Detroit and Bruce moved to California.

Eminem has previously opened up about his father in interviews. He attempted to write letters to Bruce in the past, but said his mother told him the letters came back as “return to sender,” he recalled during an interview with Rolling Stone in 1999. During the same interview, Eminem also mentioned that he’d heard his father was trying to connect with him as his career was taking off. In the early ’00s, Bruce published a letter addressed to his son in The Daily Mirror, explaining why he left his family. He claimed Eminem’s mother kept him from the rapper.

Eminem has not addressed or confirmed the report of his father’s apparent death. HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Eminem and did not receive an immediate reply. This story is still developing…