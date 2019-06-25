Breaking News
Kylie Jenner Claps Back After A-Rod Says She Gushed About Being ‘Rich’ At Met Gala: ‘Umm No I Didn’t’

Kylie Jenner had a different recollection of her dinner conversation with Alex Rodriguez at the 2019 MET Gala, after Jennifer Lopez’s fiancée claimed she chatted about ‘Instagram,’ ‘lipstick’ and her net worth.

The ever so cool Kylie Jenner, 21, is not one to serve clapbacks online — so if the makeup mogul is using face-palm emojis, you know she felt the need to say something! Kylie, Kendall Jenner, 23, and Alex Rodriguez, 43, were all tablemates at the 2019 MET Gala on May 6, but Kylie didn’t agree with Alex on what they chatted about during dinnertime. “Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is,” Alex told Sports Illustrated for a profile that was published on June 25.

It’s unclear if Alex was joking, but Kylie felt the need to fact check. The CEO of Kylie Cosmetics retweeted a post from People that read, “Kylie Jenner Talked About ‘How Rich She Is’ at the Met Gala, Says Alex Rodriguez,” and wrote, “Umm no i didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️.” Yikes — Kylie made it known that she was not bragging about her billionaire status, after Forbes hailed her as the youngest self-made person to reach that net worth in March 2019.

Although Kylie remembered the night differently, Jennifer Lopez’s fiancée gushed that they had a “great table” which also included “the black guy from The WireIdris Elba,” Idris’s “new wife” Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Donatella Versace and “an Asian gentleman from Rich Asians, the lead” (Henry Goulding). Of course, JLo was also there (dressed in Versace).

Again, it’s unclear if A-Rod was just giving Kylie a hard time. He and JLo are tight with the KarJenner clan, and the former Yankees player even coached Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kris and Kendall for a charity softball game in an Oct. 2018 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, Kylie wasn’t on that roster!