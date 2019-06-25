Jenelle Evans Shares Sad Videos Of Daughter Ensley, 2, & Begs Her To ‘Come Home’

Jenelle Evans is missing her children amid her ongoing custody battle, and she made that very clear on June 25, when she posted adorable videos of her daughter, Ensley, and asked her to ‘come home’.

Jenelle Evans, 27, is still fighting to get her kids back, several weeks after losing custody of all three of her children in May. And she’s clearly heartbroken over it, as evidenced by two Instagram videos she posted on June 25. In the clips, which we embedded below, Jenelle’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, can be seen giggling and smiling for the camera. “She’s a mess but she’s .. amazing”, Jenelle wrote on top of the first video. The former Teen Mom 2 star also captioned the clips with: “Come home 💓😓 #MommasGirl”.

As we previously told you, Jenelle’s daughter and son Kaiser, 4, were removed from her North Carolina home in May, after her husband, David Eason, 31, shot and killed their family dog, Nugget. Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, was given temporary custody of Ensley, while Kaiser is currently staying with his dad, Nathan Griffith. Meanwhile, Jenelle’s 9-year-old son, Jace, is also with Barbara, but she’s had custody of him for most of his life.

Just hours before Jenelle shared these two throwback videos of Ensley, she and David were seen entering Columbus County Court for a custody hearing, according to Us Weekly. It’s not yet clear if any progress was made in regards to Jenelle and David winning back custody of their kids, but a judge previously told the parents that they “failed to protect the children while they were in her care.” The judge also ordered them to seek counseling — something they’d have to do in order to win back custody of their three children.