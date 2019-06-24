Zendaya looked stunning in a super sheer white tunic when she headed to ‘Good Morning America’ in NYC on June 24, to promote her new film, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’

Zendaya, 22, has been around the world and back recently promoting her highly anticipated new film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and her latest look for Good Morning America in New York City on June 24, was fabulous. The gorgeous actress arrived wearing a sleeveless, sheer white oversized Peter Do Fall 2019 Tunic that was covered in a black pattern of car sketches. The tunic featured a high neck and was super long, ending past her knees, and it was also completely see-through, showing off her black bra underneath. She paired the long top wit the matching sheer straight-leg trousers and topped her look off with black leather pointy-toed pumps. She of course completed her ensemble with her new bright red hair that she debuted last week for the first time.

Meanwhile, Zendaya had quite the busy day, as she headed straight from GMA to the Empire State Building for another event, when she opted to wear a navy blue silk ensemble. The actress wore a long-sleeve oversized satin blue button-down top which she chose to button the top three buttons, leaving the rest unbuttoned, showing off her rock hard abs. She paired the long baggy blouse with the matching high-waisted baggy wide-leg trousers and completed her look with a pair of aqua satin pointy-toed pumps. As for her glam, she threw her red hair up into a high ponytail, one of summer’s biggest hair trends, leaving two pieces of hair out in front of her face. A bold, bright red lip added a fun pop of color to her look.

Zendaya is known for her unique, edgy style, and the actress is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. Lately, she has been switching up her style, though, and opting for more menswear trends. Aside from her baggy sheer tunic and her oversized satin blue ensemble, she recently rocked a sophisticated when she arrived at a photocall for her the film at the Tower of London on June 17. Zendaya opted to wear head-to-toe Alexandre Vauthier, featuring fitted straight leg black trousers paired with a white button-down pussy-bow blouse tucked in, with a big black bow on the neck & a gray fitted long blazer on top, while debuting a brand new bright red hair color.

We’ve been loving all of Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Far From Home press looks and we cannot wait for the movie to officially hit theaters on July 2.