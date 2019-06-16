Zendaya’s 14 Hottest Looks Of All-Time: Sexy Gowns, Mini Dresses & More

Zendaya always takes fashion to the next level every time she hits the red carpet. From sexy dresses to fierce jumpsuits, there’s no look the ‘Euphoria’ star can’t rock.

Zendaya, 22, isn’t just a talented actress. She’s also a major fashion icon. For years, Zendaya has wowed on the red carpet in a number of amazing looks. The Euphoria star is not afraid to try out bold colors or interesting looks. Whenever she steps out onto a red carpet, all eyes are on Zendaya.

One of her hottest looks to date is her gown from the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2018. Zendaya wowed on the red carpet in a sexy purple and yellow gown. The dress fit her perfectly and featured a thigh-high slit. Zendaya rocked slicked-back hair and a sexy smokey eye. A truly perfect look from head to toe.

Zendaya was pretty in pink at the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere in 2017. She wowed on the red carpet in a hot pink gown that had a thigh-high slit. She showed off her long legs and her matching pink heels. At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards that same year, Zendaya dazzled in a pink satin jumpsuit.

The actress is returning to TV in the highly-anticipated new drama series Euphoria, which premieres June 16. Zendaya plays Rue, a recovering drug addict trying to get through high school. At the show’s Los Angeles premiere in June 2019, Zendaya looked incredible in a white dress with sheer detailing. Her hair was pulled back into a messy ponytail and she paired her dress with matching white heels. She walked the red carpet with such confidence. She’s a pro, that’s for sure. Keep on slaying the style game, Zendaya.