Kathy Hilton’s ‘Supporting’ Stephanie Pratt Amid Real-Life ‘Hills’ Drama With Spencer & Heidi

Spencer Pratt and his sister, Stephanie, are not currently speaking, and she blames his wife, Heidi Montag, for their estrangement. And through her heartache, she’s leaning on Kathy Hilton for support.

“Kathy Hilton has been supporting Stephanie Pratt so much during production on The Hills: New Beginnings, so it was really important for Kathy to attend the premiere [on June 19]. [Kathy] stopped by briefly, since her daughter Paris [Hilton], was hosting her own event down the street. [Kathy and Stephanie] actually filmed a scene together at Kathy’s house before the premiere party, even though reality TV isn’t Kathy’s thing. She’s been so great and maternal to Stephanie,” a source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Spencer Pratt and his sister, Stephanie, 33, suffered another fallout while filming the new season of The Hills, and Stephanie has since come out and blamed his wife, Heidi Montag, for their estrangement. “The behavior that I’ve seen … I’m done. This is why I moved to London,” Stephanie said during an April 2019 episode of her “Pratt Cast” podcast. “They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met. They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die. So if they say, ‘The sky is black,’ all of us are morons for saying, ‘It’s blue.’ … I’m going to expose them for who they are.” Stephanie didn’t fully reveal what caused her latest fallout with Spencer, except for his “behavior”, but fans will surely see it play out when the new series premieres on June 24.

Our source further says, “Life’s been so nerve-wracking and hard for Stephanie with everything going on with Spencer and Heidi. They don’t want to be in the same room together and there is no end to this fighting in sight. They both have no interest in making up with the other. Nobody even knows what they’re fighting about anymore. It’s sad. But Stephanie is so thankful for Kathy. She treats her like family.”

Kathy, 60, attended The Hills: New Beginnings premiere party with Stephanie at La Deux in Los Angeles on June 19. New episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings air Mondays at 10pm on MTV, starting on June 24!