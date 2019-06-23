Mary J. Blige Turns Heads In A Plunging White Gown At BET Awards

Mary J Blige hit the 2019 BET Awards red carpet in a gorgeous dress that was definitely befitting for the recipient of the show’s Lifetime Achievement award!

Mary J. Blige, 48, was the center of attention at the 2019 BET Awards, for more reasons than one! As the honoree of the lifetime achievement award, she already grabbed our attention before the show commenced — but demanded it even more so after rolling up to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23. The acclaimed singer-songwriter stepped out on the red carpet in a white gown with silver sequined detail, and we think she also deserves the fashion achievement award (if that existed). The plunging ensemble showed some skin, and Mary looked simply stunning. She completed the look with dark eye makeup and blonde hair in tight curls.

Mary has a resume that stands out in the music and acting industry: nine Grammy Awards, six BET Awards, 10 Billboard Music Awards and even more nominations (32 Grammy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and two Oscar nominations for her role in the 2018 film Mudbound). Mary has had a long time to build such an impressive track record, considering that she signed on as Uptown Records’ youngest and first female singer at just the age of 18! That paved the way to memorable R&B and hip hop hits like “Be Without You,” “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.”

Mary’s fellow lifetime achievement honorees from past years are a legendary bunch: Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Prince, Charlie Wilson, Lionel Richie, Samuel L. Jackson and Anita Baker, just to name a few! Even more iconic artists will captivate on the BET Awards stage tonight, as Cardi B, Lizzo, H.E.R., Migos, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Baby, Yung Miami of City Girls and more are set to perform.

Even with the lifetime achievement award under her belt, Mary is not slowing down. The singer will team up with Nas, 45, for their first ever tour together that will kick off in West Palm Beach, Fla. on July 11. Mary will also be serving as a judge at the Love Ball in New York City on June 25. The event will benefit the CFDA-Vogue Initiative/New York City AIDS Fund of The New York Community Trust, and is being sponsored by MAC Cosmetics — Mary is currently a spokesperson for the makeup company!