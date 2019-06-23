Jen Harley Confesses Whether She Wants Ronnie Ortiz-Magro To Propose To Her

Jen Harley took to Instagram to share some responses to fans’ questions and they included whether or not she wants Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to propose to her and what she wants their family’s future to look like.

Jen Harley, 31, was in a honest mood on June 23 when she took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot full of fans’ questions and her answers to them. Many of the questions were about Jen’s personal life, including her relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, and whether or not they have a romantic future together. “Do you want Ron to propose?” one fan asked. “No,” was Jen’s straight forward response. “Do you and Ron talk about your future? Marriage? More kids together?” another fan asked. “No,” Jen again responded.

Although Jen didn’t go into detail with her “no” answers, it’s clear to see that she knows what she wants and it’s not a marriage or more kids with Ronnie anytime soon. The on-again, off-again couple already share one-year-old daughter Ariana together, but their rocky romance hasn’t made it easy in raising her as a mom and dad. They were recently seen taking their daughter to Disney World on June 12, but according to TMZ, tensions were high between Jen and the Jersey Shore star during the trip. “They didn’t sit together or speak on the flight,” the site reported. “Ronnie and Jen are far from solid in their relationship.”

It’s not surprising that things between Jen and Ronnie are still up and down considering the past year they’ve had. They made numerous headlines for their serious relationship issues since Ariana’s birth last year. Jen was even arrested last summer for allegedly dragging Ronnie by her car during an argument and again in May after another altercation. Ronnie also went to rehab for depression and alcohol abuse in early 2019.

Although they’ve kept things mostly private for the past few months, Ronnie seemed to indicate that things were off between them again when he posted a cryptic message to social media that read, “Date someone who has plans for the future, not an idiot that plans for the weekend.” He didn’t mention Jen, but from the looks of her latest “no” responses about their future, there’s a definite possibility he could be referring to her.