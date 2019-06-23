Blac Chyna Looks Old School Glam In Sparkly Ruby Dress On BET Awards Red Carpet

Blac Chyna, 31, amped up the glamour on the BET Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on June 23. The mom-of-two looked hotter than ever in a ruby sequined dress.

Blac Chyna, is that you? Blac Chyna, 31, arrived at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 23 looking hotter than ever. The mom-of-two looked like a sexy siren in a floor-length red dress. The sequined, sleeveless gown featured a hip-high slit and a plunging neckline. Chyna also rocked a sky high platinum blonde beehive.

Rob Kardashian’s ex hit the town just days after she slammed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for trying to prevent their daughter, Dream, 2, from appearing in her new reality TV show, The Real Blac Chyna. On June 15, the former stripper shared her fury with her social media followers by posting a statement online. “As Executive Producer of my show, it is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me ‘the mother of his child’, Dream Kardashian, appearing on my show ‘The Real Blac Chyna,’” she wrote. “Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream [sic] participation in the show.”

Chyna added, “First and foremost, I would never allow her [sic] 2-year-old daughter to be subjected to ‘long hours’ on the set. Also, the very real and intense drama that happened between my mother and I during the filming of ‘The Real Blac Chyna’ took place outside of the presence of my daughter. I would never allow my daughter to be present as me and my mom tried to work through our many issues to reach peace in our relationship.” (In a preview clip of the show, Chyna and her mom Tokyo Toni had to be physically held apart during a volatile argument.)

Chyna later concluded the lengthy message with, “My show is about my life and my kids are a huge part of my life. It’s really sad that everything I do to better myself or my family the same people have something to say to stop or hinder it.”

As Chyna’s fans know, in addition to Dream, she also has a son King Cairo, 6, with her ex, rapper Tyga, 29. But, as we can see, on June 23 she put all the aforementioned drama behind her to have fun at the BET Awards.