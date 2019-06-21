See Pic
Hollywood Life

Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, Make Rare Public Appearance At CVS

olivia jade isabella rose giannulli
NEMO/ TIMMY TURNER / BACKGRID
Olivia JadeThe Women's Cancer Research Fund hosts an Unforgettable Evening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2018
Los Angeles, CA - Social media celebrity and YouTuber Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella Rose Giannulli pick up a few items from CVS. *Shot on June 20, 2019* Pictured: Olivia Jade,Isabella Rose Giannulli BACKGRID USA 21 JUNE 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lori Loughlin and daughter Olivia Jade The Women's Cancer Research Fund hosts an Unforgettable Evening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2018
Lori Loughlin and daughter Olivia Jade The Women's Cancer Research Fund hosts an Unforgettable Evening, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli were spotted picking up a few things from CVS Pharmacy in a rare public outing on June 20. We’ve got the pic of Lori Loughlin’s daughters.

Even Lori Loughlin‘s daughters need to make a pharmacy run every now and then. Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli were photographed inside a CVS Pharmacy on June 20, picking up a few things. For the rare outing, Olivia, 19, wore a white graphic sweatshirt with black track shorts, multicolored socks, white sneakers and sunglasses. Meanwhile her sister, 20, was seen in a dark denim jacket, yoga pants, sneakers and a black headband. They were seen shortly after leaving the store with a plastic CVS bag containing their purchases, but it’s unclear what they ended up buying.

Olivia and Isabella haven’t been spotted out in public very often since their parents, Lori and Mossimo Giannulli, were named in a lawsuit that accused them of paying a $500,000 bribe to help their kids gain admission to the University of Southern California. The couple allegedly paid to have the girls admitted to the college as rowing team recruits despite Isabella and Olivia having never participated in the sport. In April, they plead not guilty to the charges against them.

olivia jade isabella rose giannulli
NEMO/ TIMMY TURNER / BACKGRID

Lori and Mossimo were offered a plea deal, but refused to take it. After they rejected it, a former assistant coach for the USC rowing team, Laura Janke, pleaded guilty to helping Olivia, Isabella and other students get into the school based on “false profiles.” The couple’s legal battle is ongoing and they face a possible 20+ years in prison if found guilty.

Even though Olivia and Isabella have been lying low, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen them out and about. The sisters teamed up for a night out at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood on May 28. They were twinning in black leather jackets while spotted outside the club.