Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, Make Rare Public Appearance At CVS

Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli were spotted picking up a few things from CVS Pharmacy in a rare public outing on June 20. We’ve got the pic of Lori Loughlin’s daughters.

Even Lori Loughlin‘s daughters need to make a pharmacy run every now and then. Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli were photographed inside a CVS Pharmacy on June 20, picking up a few things. For the rare outing, Olivia, 19, wore a white graphic sweatshirt with black track shorts, multicolored socks, white sneakers and sunglasses. Meanwhile her sister, 20, was seen in a dark denim jacket, yoga pants, sneakers and a black headband. They were seen shortly after leaving the store with a plastic CVS bag containing their purchases, but it’s unclear what they ended up buying.

Olivia and Isabella haven’t been spotted out in public very often since their parents, Lori and Mossimo Giannulli, were named in a lawsuit that accused them of paying a $500,000 bribe to help their kids gain admission to the University of Southern California. The couple allegedly paid to have the girls admitted to the college as rowing team recruits despite Isabella and Olivia having never participated in the sport. In April, they plead not guilty to the charges against them.

Lori and Mossimo were offered a plea deal, but refused to take it. After they rejected it, a former assistant coach for the USC rowing team, Laura Janke, pleaded guilty to helping Olivia, Isabella and other students get into the school based on “false profiles.” The couple’s legal battle is ongoing and they face a possible 20+ years in prison if found guilty.

Even though Olivia and Isabella have been lying low, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen them out and about. The sisters teamed up for a night out at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood on May 28. They were twinning in black leather jackets while spotted outside the club.