Angelina Jolie: Why She Hasn’t Dated Since Brad Pitt Split & When That Could Change

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ended there 12-year relationship in 2016 and since then she’s remained totally single. So, is she happy with her status — or desperate to change it?

Angelina Jolie, 44, and Brad Pitt, 55, shared more than a decade of happiness together, as well as six kids — Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. But the passionate — and photogenic — affair ended three years ago and neither have found love again since. Although, there have been plenty of rumored romances. But a source close to Angelina tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s very single and more than happy to stay that way.

“Angelina is very fulfilled right now with her work and her kids, she isn’t dating anyone and that is by choice,” insists our source. “She’s very happy again and doesn’t feel that a romantic relationship is something she needs in her life to feel complete or happy. It’s not about her not being able to move on for Brad, he has nothing to do with her decision not to date, she just really has no interest right now. That could change of course, but right now her focus is solely on her work and her kids, her plate is very full.”

It’s no wonder Angelina isn’t all the inclined to date at the moment — her schedule is jam-packed. Not only is she spending as much time as possible with her six kids, but she’s also thrown herself back into her Hollywood career full force. She’s currently shooting Those Who Wish Me Dead and her next film, the Marvel movie Eternals is already in pre-production. On top of that she’s still very active in her work with the UN — she even flew out to meet with the president of Columbia while in the midst of her New Mexico movie shoot. And she’s just started a new gig as contributing editor to Time magazine. With all her responsibilities it’s no wonder Angelina doesn’t have the time to swipe right on Tinder or hit the town for blind dates.

So what will it take to change her mind about dating? “Angelina will date again when it feels right,” says our source. “She trust her instincts and relies heavily on her intuition so if she meets someone and she feels that spark and feels drawn to get to know them further then she’ll explore that. But she won’t go looking for it, love will have to come to her. She’s always been that way, when the right person comes along she knows it and she goes for it. Until that happens she is more than happy to be single so she won’t be putting time or effort into looking.”