Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Stun At TrevorLIVE Gala After Daughter Catches Them Having Sex

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may have suffered the most embarrassing Father’s Day ever, but the longtime lovers were still the image of cool on the TrevorLIVE Gala’s red carpet a day later!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, both 48, can’t keep their hands off one another — inside the bedroom and on the red carpet. The All My Children co-stars hit the TrevorLIVE Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on June 17, and their photo from the event had us Googling what’s the secret to a happy 23-year marriage. The lovers coordinated in black (Kelly in a long tulle dress, Mark in a suit) and leaned in close to one another, their arms lovingly wrapped around one another.

Kelly and Mark were actually honorees at the TrevorLIVE Gala, as they were recipients of the Trevor Champions Award. The Trevor Project works to end youth suicide amid the LGBTQ+ community, and Kelly and Mark have been compassionate allies to the cause! Meanwhile, model and actress Cara Delevingne, 26, was also honored as a recipient of the Hero Award. The honorary co-chairs of the bi-annual gala were A-list guests themselves: Lena Waithe, 35, Rita Ora, 28, Greg Berlanti, 47 and Amandla Stenberg, 20.

As you can see below, Kelly and Mark looked anything but awkward despite suffering what practically put “awkward” in the dictionary: being caught having sex. And not just by anyone — it was their own daughter Lola, 18, who opened the door to her parents as they were in the middle of lovemaking on Father’s Day, June 16.

Kelly and Mark were able to get a laugh out of their interrupted sex session, which they recalled on Live! With Kelly and Ryan on June 17. Lola, on the other hand, didn’t find the traumatizing incident so funny. According to Kelly’s recollection, her daughter yelled (verbatim), “You just ruined my birthday and my life and I used to see in color and now everything is grey.” The drama continued into family brunch downstairs, at which Lola called her parents “disgusting” and added, “You guys have no chill. You act like you’re 20 but you’re not.” Well, these two certainly have the passion of 20 year old lovers, as their latest red carpet appearance (and Father’s Day anecdote) prove.