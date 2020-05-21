Daytime Emmy Nominations 2020: Full List Of Nominees Revealed

The best of the best in daytime TV will be honored at the 2020 Daytime Emmys. The 2020 nominations were announced on May 21 during ‘The Talk,’ and so many of your favorite soap stars and morning show hosts were among the nominees.

The 2020 Daytime Emmys are set to air June 26, 2020, on CBS. This marks the first time in 5 years that the ceremony is being broadcast on TV. The Daytime Emmys last aired on television in 2015 on Pop TV. The ceremony has been aired via an online live stream ever since. The CBS broadcast will only be announcing the winners of the leading categories. The winners and guests will be appearing virtually from home. Additional winners will be announced on Twitter.

The co-hosts of The Talk announced the nominations during the May 21 edition of their show. Beloved morning show hosts like Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have been nominated once again. Kelly Clarkson nabbed nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. See the full list of nominees below.

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton, General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful

Maura West, General Hospital

Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless

Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives

Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital

Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tamara Braun, General Hospital

Rebecca Budig, General Hospital

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless

Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful

OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital

Eden McCoy, General Hospital

Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Young and the Restless

General Hospital

Days of Our Lives

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Sunday Today with Willie Geist

Today Show

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Hot Bench

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

The People’s Court

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Double Dare

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

The Price is Right

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make A Deal

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SHOW

Access Hollywood

E! News

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

The View

The 3rd Hour of Today

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW SHOW

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro, The View

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Larry King, Larry King Now

Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke

Live With Kelly & Ryan

The Talk

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Maury Povich, Maury

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly & Ryan

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond, The Talk