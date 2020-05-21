Daytime Emmy Nominations 2020: Full List Of Nominees Revealed
The best of the best in daytime TV will be honored at the 2020 Daytime Emmys. The 2020 nominations were announced on May 21 during ‘The Talk,’ and so many of your favorite soap stars and morning show hosts were among the nominees.
The 2020 Daytime Emmys are set to air June 26, 2020, on CBS. This marks the first time in 5 years that the ceremony is being broadcast on TV. The Daytime Emmys last aired on television in 2015 on Pop TV. The ceremony has been aired via an online live stream ever since. The CBS broadcast will only be announcing the winners of the leading categories. The winners and guests will be appearing virtually from home. Additional winners will be announced on Twitter.
The co-hosts of The Talk announced the nominations during the May 21 edition of their show. Beloved morning show hosts like Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have been nominated once again. Kelly Clarkson nabbed nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. See the full list of nominees below.
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Steve Burton, General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and the Beautiful
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital
Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives
Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful
Maura West, General Hospital
Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless
Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives
Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives
James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital
Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tamara Braun, General Hospital
Rebecca Budig, General Hospital
Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives
Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless
Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful
OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives
Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital
Eden McCoy, General Hospital
Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Bold and the Beautiful
The Young and the Restless
General Hospital
Days of Our Lives
OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Sunday Today with Willie Geist
Today Show
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
Hot Bench
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
The People’s Court
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
Double Dare
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
The Price is Right
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make A Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SHOW
Access Hollywood
E! News
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
The View
The 3rd Hour of Today
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW SHOW
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro, The View
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Larry King, Larry King Now
Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke
Live With Kelly & Ryan
The Talk
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Maury Povich, Maury
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly & Ryan
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond, The Talk