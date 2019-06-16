Taylor Swift Reveals The ‘Easter Egg’ She Dropped On ‘Ellen’ & Swifties Can’t Deal: ‘It Hatched’

In the lead up to Taylor Swift’s new music video, she finally revealed the Easter egg she said she dropped during her ‘Ellen Show’ appearance – and boy, did it send Swifties through a loop!

Taylor Swift is a queen of laying Easter eggs, and she did not disappoint fans with her latest one. During the “Burning Questions” segment of her May 15 appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the “ME!” hitmaker, 29, was asked if she dropped one of her cryptic music hints during the interview, to which she said definitively, “Yes!” Ellen DeGeneres seemed shocked, replying, “Really?” but it turns out she knew exactly what the Easter egg was!

Jump to today, June 16, when Taylor released a new promo clip for her “You Need To Calm Down” music video, slated to drop on Monday, June 17 on Good Morning America. In the video, the singer revealed that the visual would have an all-star cast including everyone from Ryan Reynolds to Adam Lambert to… Ellen. Fans were quick to remember that not only did the talk show host ask about Easter eggs… she also asked to be in the video, making her the actual Easter egg.

During the interview, Ellen sat down with Taylor and said, “I think you said you wanted me in [your music video],” to which the 10-time Grammy winner responded, “Yeah, I mean, that would be a dream. Would you… wanna do that?” Ellen then said, “I don’t know… but I’ll think about it for sure… yeah… okay.” The audience laughed at the exchange – as it appeared to all be a joke – but we should’ve known Taylor takes everything seriously!

“it hatched” SKSKSKS I HATE HER pic.twitter.com/AdfWQtGmfz — gloria (@allatoncets) June 16, 2019

Shortly after the news broke that Ellen would be in the video, Swifties flipped out on social media. “Everyone was laughing but taylor and ellen were not actually joking ohmygod i hate them,” one fan tweeted alongside a video of the interview. User @shookswiftie tweeted, “SO THE EASTER EGG THAT TAYLOR DROPPED ON ELLENS SHOW WAS LITERALLY ABOUT ELLEN BEING IN THE MUSIC VIDEO AND WE ALL THOUGHT THAT THEY WERE JOKING HOLY S–T.”

everyone was laughing but taylor and ellen were not actually joking ohmygod i hate them 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/5tEyGsEcE6 — t (@PabebeTaylor) June 16, 2019

Over on Tumblr, user nowyourdaisies posted a message that said, “ellen literally asked taylor if she left an easter egg during the interview BUT ELLEN WAS THE EASTER EGG i’m screaming.” The “Shake It Off” songstress saw the post and responded on her official Tumblr with an emoji of a chick hatching from an egg along with the tag “#it hatched.” What an incredible surprise – and we bet there will be many, many more in the actual video which drops tomorrow, June 17 at 8:15 A.M. EST on ABC’s Good Morning America. We’ll see you Swifties bright and early!