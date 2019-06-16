Prince Harry’s Son Archie Wraps Hand Around His Dad’s Finger In New Pic For Their 1st Father’s Day

It’s Prince Harry’s first Father’s Day as a dad, and he’s celebrating bright and early! He started the day by sharing a sweet new photo of his son, Archie.

Happy Father’s Day to Prince Harry! The Duke of Sussex, 34, got to celebrate the holiday as a dad for the first time on June 16, so naturally his official Instagram account made sure to honor him and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. In a sepia toned photo, the youngest royal can be seen peering over his father’s hand while his own tiny hand is wrapped around Harry’s index finger. Harry’s other hand was wrapped warmly around his 1-month-old child.

“Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex © SussexRoyal,” the image was captioned on the Sussex Royal Instagram account. But knowing Harry, this likely won’t be the only sweet thing he says about being a father. Ever since Meghan Markle gave birth on May 6 (and even long before that), Prince William‘s little brother has said some incredibly adorable things about fatherhood.

After he stopped by the Oxford Children’s Hospital on May 14, he chatted with chatted with Ida Scullard whose three-year-old son, Emmett, is in the hospital while dealing with testicular. After noticing Scullard was holding her own 10-month-old baby, the prince gladly started gushing about his son.

“Harry asked me if she was over the stormy period as babies are supposed to be grumpy for the first 10 weeks—and she is,” Scullard told E! News. “He said he’s getting used to the baby now and how Archie has fitted into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can’t imagine life without his son.” Aw! We hope Harry has a wonderful Father’s Day with Archie and Meghan!