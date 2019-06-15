Bella Thorne Reveals She’s Been ‘Hacked & Threatened’ & Posts Blackmail Texts To Twitter: ‘I Took My Power Back’

Bella Thorne retaliated to threatening text messages by posting the blackmail messages along with a powerful note reclaiming her “power” to Twitter.

Bella Thorne, 21, isn’t letting some stranger on the internet control her. The actress‘ Twitter was hacked on June 13, with a troll posting explicit messages with offensive language, and today, two days later, Bella took the “power” back and posted the threatening messages she received from (presumably) the hacker. “F*** and the power u think you have over me,” Bella said in her tweet, which showed the exchange of text messages and her explicit images the person was threatening to share. “I’m gonna write about this in my next book.”

Bella boldly decided to share the texts, refusing to let the other person hold the images over her any longer. “Feels so weird someone I don’t know looking at my personal sh*t,” Bella texted the hacker after they sent her an explicit selfie she took. The person texted back with more pics of Bella, saying that they “got all the videos” and shared more images of Bella’s body that she didn’t consent to that person viewing.

The “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray” author posted a screenshot note with a lengthy message along with the screenshots of the threatening text message conversations. “For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see,” Bella said.

“For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m [expletive] sick of it, I’m putting this out because it’s MY DECISION NOW U DONT GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME,” Bella continued. “I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life u never will.”

Bella then said that she presented the photos she was threatened with. “In other words here’s my boobies,” the star said. “So here [expletive] u, and the last 24 hours I have been crying instead of celebrating my book while doing my book press. Oh yea, the fbi will be at your house shortly, so watch. your Mother. [Expletive]. Back.”