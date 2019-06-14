Shakira is one hot mama! The singer showed off her fit physique in a new Instagram video & looked to be in the best shape of her life.

Shakira’s new swimsuit video has fans mesmerized. The 42-year-old “Hips Don’t Lie” singer took to Instagram on June 14 with a sexy video of herself donning a pink swimsuit and was looking SO good! The stunning songstress always looks to be in tip-top shape, but in the new clip, she looked better than ever. The Latin singer twirled and showed off her curves in the fun-loving clip while smiling the whole way through. Her brightly colored swimsuit featured long tassels across the front which swung in line with her body as she grooved. “Check out the bathing suit I designed!” Shakira told her 56 million followers.

Fans simply could not get over how flawless the mom of two looked. “Omg shakkkkk you look 🔥🔥🔥,” one person praised. “Goals on goals on goals ❤️😮,” another fan wrote below the post. “PERFECTION 😍💛” Shakira has two children, Milan Piqué Mebarak and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, and fans were sure to remark how toned she looked even after multiple pregnancies. “Why can’t I look like this even before 2 kids ffs???” one person questioned.

Who knew Shakira was a clothing designer? The singer then followed up her video post with a still photo of herself rocking the same swimsuit. This time, she gave a much more sultry stare, as she sexily posed next to a hammock. “Ok last bathing suit pic for now 😜” she wrote. “Only one question: who wants me to design a bathing suit for you girls?” she asked her followers. We’re sure the star will have zero issues finding models for her designs!

See Shakira get her groove on above! The Latin songstress sure knows how to bring the heat to her social media page and she really out-did herself this time.