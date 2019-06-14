‘Modern Family’s Nolan Gould, 20, Shows Off His Muscular Body In Shocking New Shirtless Pics

Nolan Gould sent hearts racing in a sexy, shirtless photo and showed ‘Modern Family’ fans that he’s not the young Luke Dunphy we’ve all come to love!

Nolan Gould is all grown up and looking hotter than ever! The 20-year-old Modern Family star nearly broke the internet when he posted a shirtless photo on June 14. The ABC sitcom star showed off his rippling muscles and rock hard abs in the smoldering pic which he shared with his 1 million followers. “Hi. I did a pullup,” he humorously captioned the snapshot. Wearing nothing else but a pair of ripped black jeans.

Nolan — who is known for his role as Luke Dunphy on the hit show — had fans gushing over his sizzling photo. “Why are you so damn hot??!!” one fan commented on the image, while another added, “Broke the internet, the intra net and any net.” Meanwhile, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Nolan’s uncle on the show, Mitchell Pritchett playfully teased his co-star and replied, “Photoshopped.”

Nolan played along with Jesse’s playful jab and referenced Eric Stonestreet who plays his other uncle in the series, Cameron. “You know Eric is my favorite TV uncle right?” he clapped back. The smash hit also features an all-star lineup of Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter in the Golden Globe Award-winning series.

Meanwhile, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the talented star shortly before his sexy photo shoot with C’est Prune magazine by photographer Mike Ruiz where he dished on Modern Family‘s eleventh and final season. “We actually were expecting season 10 to be our series finale and our season 10 finale was supposed to be our show’s ending,” Nolan explained to HollywoodLife.

“Because it’s written like that. It comes full circle,” he continued. “The Lion King moment happens that they walk out holding the babies up [just like in the beginning of the series]. That’s how our show was supposed to end. And then they suddenly added another season. We weren’t expecting that at all. We were really blown away. So it’s sad to know that, OK, that is a definitive end but super happy to get one more season to spend with the people I love.”