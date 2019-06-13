Lisa Vanderpump: How She Feels About Kyle Richards Implying That She’s A Liar On ‘WWHL’

After ‘RHOBH’ star Kyle Richards insinuated that Lisa Vanderpump is a liar during her June 11 ‘WWHL’ appearance, HL EXCLUSIVELY learned Lisa’s feelings on the matter.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, is letting shade from her co-star Kyle Richards, 50, roll right off her shoulders. HollywoodLife was EXCLUSIVELY told how the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum felt about her former friend deeming her a liar in an interview with Andy Cohen. “Lisa finds it sad that Kyle called her a liar, but she isn’t that bothered at all by Kyle calling her a liar on WWHL last night. In Lisa’s eyes, Kyle has made it clear that she feels Lisa is a liar about everything so Lisa knows no matter what, Kyle is going to feel one way and Lisa will feel another, but Lisa feels she’s always truthful and adamant she isn’t a liar. At the end of the day though, Lisa is truly sad that her friendship with Kyle has ended. She was sad when her friendship ended with Brandi [Glanville] but this one hurts much deeper. Kyle truly was one of her closest friends.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.

As fans know, Lisa will no longer be appearing on the Bravo reality series, and a separate source told us why leaving the show behind show felt like the right choice for her. “Lisa is rapidly moving on so many new and exciting projects it’s been a godsend she left the drama and bullying of the Housewives behind her,” the insider explains. “As much as the show gave her a platform to champion and showcase all the causes near and dear to her heart, one of the luxuries of no longer being a part of the franchise after nine mostly wonderful years, is not having to respond to the negativity of the remaining housewives. Maybe they can now focus on some worthwhile causes of their own to benefit humanity instead of bullying and bashing Lisa.”

It was on the June 11 episode of WWHL when both Kyle and Denise Richards, 48, took shots at their former RHOBH co-star. When Kyle appeared on that night’s episode, Andy asked her if she thought things might be different if Lisa had watched this season of RHOBH. But, Kyle appeared confused, and she said that Lisa must watch the show because she “tweets about the episodes”. Hmmm!

Lisa has been very open about the fact that she hasn’t been watching the most recent season of Real Housewives. In a WWHL interview of her own, she admitted she hasn’t “seen anything” at all. “I haven’t seen anything but the fight,” she confidently said.