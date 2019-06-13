Kyle Richards: Why She’s ‘Hoping’ Sister Kathy Hilton Won’t Join ‘RHOBH’

Although Kyle Richards thinks her sister, Kathy Hilton would be make a great and ‘funny’ addition to the ‘RHOBH’, she’s hoping it doesn’t happen. Kyle thinks it would be ‘hard’ to be on the show with Kathy.

Kyle Richards‘ relationship with her sisters is very important to her, which is why she’s hoping her big sister Kathy Hilton, 60, doesn’t join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Ever since Lisa Vanderpump quit ahead of the season 9 reunion taping, rumors have been swirling that Kathy could be joining the cast. But, Kyle, 50, doesn’t think that’d be the best move for maintaining her positive relationship with her sister.

“It would be very hard for Kyle if her sister Kathy came on the show. Kyle has worked really hard to get to a good place with her sisters Kathy and Kim [Richards], and she knows if Kathy actually were to join RHOBH, it would probably tear their family apart again and hurt their relationship,” a source close to Kyle tells HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. Fans of the show will know that Kyle and Kim had some pretty nasty moments while Kim was a regular on the show. And, Kyle and Kathy have had past rifts as well.

“Kyle knows viewers would love to see Kathy and believes she’d make a great housewife, but deep down, she’s hoping it doesn’t happen,” the insider reveals, noting that Kyle has experience and seen what has happened between family members on other franchises has done to relationships, and it’s usually not pretty. “She saw what the Giudice and the Gorga families we went through, and she just doesn’t want that for her family,” the insider says. Real Housewives of New Jersey fans have witnessed sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga go at it on countless occasions.

Kyle was asked about the rumors that Kathy may join the cast of RHOBH during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday. “I mean, I would be happy … I’ve had one sister on, why not have another sister on?” she said, noting that Kathy is one of the “funniest” people. “She’s a practical joker and she’s very, very funny. So I think she would be an amazing Housewife, actually,” Kyle added.

The rumors started after Kathy took a photo with Andy while out to dinner. Fans immediately thought the two were having a planned outing so the RHOBH executive producer could pursuade Kathy to join the show. However, that wasn’t the case.

“The truth is, I went to Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills and Kathy was at the table next to us and we took a photo together,” Andy clarified on WWHL, to which Kyle replied, “With that said, never say never.” Andy left fans on a cliffhanger when he said, “Never say never, exactly.”