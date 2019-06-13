Kenya Moore Shares Adorable Pic Of Baby Brooklyn ‘Trying To Crawl’

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ reality star shared the sweetest little photos of her daughter, who was born in Nov. 2018.

Too cute! Kenya Moore, 48, shared a series of photos of seven-month-old daughter Brooklyn on Instagram on June 13. The pics showed her sweet little angel attempting to crawl while wearing a pink hat and bathing suit. Brooklyn smiled up into the camera as her mom happily took photos of her daughter. “I’m on my knees trying to crawl,” Brooklyn – via Kenya – wrote in the caption on the baby’s personal Instagram account.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the baby on their feed. “I swear I [love] seeing Brooklyn on my timeline… I just smile really big,” one person said. Another remarked, “Beauty baby very intelligent for so young.” Someone else piped in, “This baby is everything.” We couldn’t agree more!

In between days by the pool, Kenya has returned to filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta after taking a break from the show during season 11. “Kenya Moore is really excited to be returning to RHOA next season as the deal is almost done,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY before filming began for season 12. “She really wanted to make this happen. She’s been spending a lot of time in LA, but will be in Atlanta full-time once filming begins in June.”

“The other ladies are excited to have her back as well. Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille and Kandi Burruss will be returning, however, Shamari DeVoe will either be out or back as a friend, that’s still being decided,” our source continued. “Tanya Sam may also finally get her peach, which excites her while Marlo Hampton will also be returning as a friend.” We’re so excited for the next season – and we hope we’ll see more of baby Brooklyn, as well!