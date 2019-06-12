Selena Gomez: Why She Finally Decided To Delete The Last Trace Of Justin Bieber From Her Instagram

When Selena Gomez deleted her Instagram post wishing her ex Justin Bieber a ‘Happy Birthday,’ two burning questions came to mind – why and why now?

Selena Gomez wasn’t throwing shade at Justin Bieber when she deleted the last trace of her ex from her Instagram feed. That’s what two sources close to the 26-year-old are telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. On June 9 fans of the former Disney star praised her for deleting a 2018 post wishing Justin, 25, a Happy Birthday. Now we’re finding out why she decided to do it.

“Selena was not trying to throw shade at Justin,” an insider tells us. “If anything, deleting that last bit of him off her Instagram page was a positive thing on her part because she is aware fans are still holding on to the whole ‘Jelena’ idea and she doesn’t want to contribute to that. Her time with Justin was an important chapter in her life but it is very much over. She’s in a totally new phase in her life and she is embracing that.”

As fans of the singers know, Justin and Selena dated on and off from 2011 until they finally called it quits in March 2018. Four months later, in July 2018, the “Love Yourself” singer got engaged to his now wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22. That was 2018, though, and 2019 marks a new era for the star who has openly discussed receiving treatment for anxiety and depression. “Selena is living a lot healthier and happier life right now and she is getting into a place where she is very excited to share new music and work on roles both in TV and film that really test her acting chops,” a second source tells us. “She has been known for so many things in entertainment over the years, whether it is being a child star or connected to Justin and she just wants to be Selena. She is not interested in playing the game of connecting everything she does from this point on to her time with Justin. She has her own life and she wants her fans to see her new self and be accepted as the woman she is now.”

The person adds, “It’s one of the most important challenges she is trying to overcome and she feels like the time is now to make the change for the better and, if that includes deleting some things from her past to get there, then so be it.”

