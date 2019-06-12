Sophia Messa Releases Striking ‘offyourface’ Video About A ‘Toxic’ Relationship

Pop princess on the rise Sophia Messa is back with a new music video! Just after the release of her catchy single, ‘offyourface,’ she dropped a flawless music video to match.

At 19-years-old, Sophia Messa has already proven herself a force to be reckoned with. The New York City born and raised starlet has the singing chops to take her the long haul and just days after releasing her single “offyourface,” she delivered an equally as intoxicating music video. The on-the-rise pop singer is making music that fans will find instantly relatable, and her new video is just that. The songstress depicts the all-too-familar scene of jumping into a romance without considering the consequences. The song is a certified bop, which comes as no surprise seeing as it was co-written by Amy Allen (Halsey’s “Without Me” and Selena Gomez’s “Back To You”) and something tell us soon enough Sophia will soon be running with the big leagues. On the day she dropped her stunning new visual, HollywoodLife is sharing an EXCLUSIVE interview with the singer as she dishes all about the clip and more!

Was there a specific situation that inspired “offyourface”? Why do you think fans find it relatable?

The inspiration behind “offyourface” for me was entering a relationship too quickly, and hurting the other person. I think my fans can relate in a way where most of us have been on either side of a toxic relationship. I’ve heard a few different stories people have been pulling from it which I love, I make music to give a message that is hopefully relatable and will resonate with people in some way.

Can you tell us about making the video? Why did you decide to give it that treatment?

The team and I came up with this really cool concept where anything that I did or happened to me, would also happen to the main guy I was flirting with in the video. We played with the idea of being very cautious of who you are getting into a relationship with, because you don’t know what the consequences will be of the relationship whether good or bad.

What artists inspired you while growing up?

Sia, Lady Gaga, Frank Ocean, and Rihanna.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve gotten from another musician or celebrity?

Everyone’s always going to have an opinion so trust your own.

If you could collab with one person in the world, who would it be?

Rosalia!

How would you describe your style aesthetic? Any brands or designers you’re loving right now?

It honestly depends on my mood that day it can really vary between lazy tomboy and fancy diva, hahah!

What’s next for you in 2019?

More music!