Kenya Moore’s got her six-pack back, seven months after giving birth to her daughter, Brooklyn. Now, she’s sharing her secrets with fans, while showing off her post-baby body.

Kenya Moore, 48, proved that yellow definitely is her color by showing off her flat abs in two new bikini pics. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star rocked the two-piece set in two Instagram photos that she posted on her page on June 11. The former beauty queen wowed her fans by revealing her toned body, seven months after she gave birth to her baby daughter, Brooklyn, in November 2018.

In the first photo Kenya clutched a bottle of Body Complex supplements. The mom-of-one didn’t indicate if the post is a paid advertisement or not, but she gushed about the health and beauty products nevertheless. “My secret is out… @bodycompleterx got me snatched!” she captioned the pic. “Even when I travel I take my kit along and the slim ER w/ energy booster helps keeps [sic] me on track.”

Fans were divided about the photos and the caption. Many praised the reality TV star. “Snapback Queen 😍,” one person wrote. “You look Amazing😍! If only I wasn’t so addicted to food 😫😂,” another Instagram follower added. “Come through queen twirl!👏🏾👏🏾,” yet another fan wrote.

However, some people called Kenya out for promoting the product without indicating if she’s getting paid or not. “Just eat Wright [sic] & exercise,” one follower wrote. “How much are they paying you for this advertisement to fool the public so crazy & you know it too.” Another fan commented, “You look great, but you are getting paid to promote and fool people in to buying the product! Straight diet and exercise will do the trick no gimmicks needed! We all know you love a workout too that is not what got you snatched boo!”

It’s not the first time that Kenya has gushed about Body Complex products. In February she wrote a lengthy Instagram post telling fans that she has been using the company’s “Vegan Protein as a simple meal replacement” after being inspired by a friend who was on the diet program. “You have this momma feeling fabulous!” she wrote, next to a picture of her before and after she gave birth. “*Insert Twirl.”