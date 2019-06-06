‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Cast Dances To Taylor Swift’s ‘ME!’ In New Viral Video That You Need To See

In between takes of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ the cast broke out its dance moves to take a break from the Republic of Gilead. The footwork was compiled into one amazing, Taylor Swift-infused montage.

News flash: the set of The Handmaid’s Tale isn’t all “gloom and doom,” according to The View host Sunny Hostin, 50. The talk show host came upon footage of the handmaids, wives, and the rest of the Republic of Gilead breaking out in choreographed dancing in between scenes — yes, even Commander Fred. The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss, 36, was a guest star on The View on June 5, so the hosts put together a gift for the Hulu star: a montage of these dancing clips, all set to the tune of Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie’s ultra peppy song, “ME!”

Now, just imagine a totalitarian society jamming out to T-Swift. Offred and her fellow handmaids shimmied in their red dresses, while Fred Waterford, his Wife and fellow fundamentalist supporters grooved and thrust. It was quite a sight to behold, as reflected on the expression of Elisabeth’s face while watching the dance mashup. “Yeah, you guys were amazing,” Elisabeth told the co-hosts of The View, smiling. She added, “We had three of them [dance videos] and I didn’t think [we were] ever going to do anything with them, but — I’m arguably more excited about that than the show.”

Elisabeth’s high praise was sincere, as she even shared the dance clip to her Instagram! “You’re welcome,” the actress captioned the post. The official Hulu account also appreciated the T-Swift/Gilead crossover, as it commented, “My fav video.” The viral video was the perfect kickoff for Season 3, as Hulu just uploaded the first three episodes on June 5.

Now this is how you give a popular television show a proper shout-out! After the Game of Thrones finale aired on May 19, host Meghan McCain, 34, got a little too excited and ended up spilling the beans on a major spoiler while taping The View. It happens to the best of us — and we’re applauding her choice of going with a much safer, spoiler-free dance clip this time around!