Miley Cyrus Drags Man Who Calls Her ‘Selfish’ For ‘Abortion Is Healthcare’ Pic – See Epic Clapback

Tell em’ Miley! After a man online left a nasty comment below her pro-abortion Instagram photo, Miley Cyrus clapped back with the most epic response.

Don’t mess with Miley Cyrus, 26, when it comes to women’s rights. After the pop singer posted an empowering, pro-abortion photo to Instagram, one male fan slide into the comments section with an ill-tempered comment, saying Miley is “so selfish” and should “start being responsible for other people.” However, Miley was NOT having it, and quickly hit back with the perfect response. “Oh that’s right you only jerk off while u Xbox live with a bunch of 14 year olds who’s brains are just about as developed as yours,” she replied to the male fan. Zing!

The photo in question showed Miley seductively licking a pink frosted cake that had the words “abortion is healthcare” scrolled across the front. The singer has been an avid supporter of women’s rights and abortion rights, and the photo was one of several pro-choice snapshots she shared to her social media. Her caption said it all. “#WomensRightsAreHumanRights #DONTFUCKWITHMYFREEDOM” she wrote below the post. The post also announced her clothing collaboration with Planned Parenthood, Happy Hippie Foundation, and Marc Jacobs.

While some people clearly didn’t see eye to eye with Miley, most fans showered her with praise! “Have your cake and eat it too! It should be YOUR CHOICE” a message from brand Lisa Frank read. “YES QUEEN” actress Sophie Turner wrote in a show of support. “damn! u are incredible!” yet another person wrote.

In other news related to the same post, a D.C.-based baker, Becca Rea-Holloway, aka The Sweet Feminist, has called Miley out for copying one of her cake designs. The baker shared a side-by-side of her own “cake art” alongside Miley’s. “It is a direct theft of my own original art work from May 2018, with no credit,” the woman wrote. “It’s literally my exact handwriting, message, and concept.” The She Is Coming singer has since updated her post to include a tag for The Sweet Feminist and issued an apology.