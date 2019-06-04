Jenelle Evans & David Eason Return To Court, Followed By Ex Nathan Griffith & Son Kaiser For Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans & husband David Eason resurfaced in court on June 4, as they continued their desperate attempt to regain custody of their children.

Jenelle Evans, 27, & David Eason, 30, returned to court on June 4 amid their ongoing Child Protective Services case. The couple have been in and out of court ever since their three children, Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2, were taken away in May of 2018, and showed up together to the North Carolina courthouse looking glum. The pair kept their heads down and ignored questions from a reporter on the scene in footage captured from TMZ. Jenelle looked ready to argue her case with a thick stack of paperwork in hand, while donning a black suit.

Not long after Jenelle and David arrived to court, Jenelle’s ex, Nathan Griffith, showed up with their 4-year-old son, Kaiser. At this time, it’s unclear if Jenelle’s other two kids made an appearance at the courthouse. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jenelle’s rep for further details on her court appearance today.

It was on May 28 that Jenelle learned she would not regain custody of her three children, after David Eason admitted to killing their dog, Nugget. The Teen Mom 2 star went under investigation along with David after there was a complaint that their children were in danger since they were on the premises at the time of Nugget’s death. During an initial court hearing, the judge reportedly said that “at this point, it doesn’t matter if [Jenelle] left [David] or not, because she failed to protect her kids,” The Ashley’s source reported. At this time, Jenelle’s mother Barbara has custody of Jenelle’s other two kids, while Kaiser remains under Nathan’s roof.

Jenelle’s manager, Johnny Donovan, provided the following statement to HollywoodLife: “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court. We have no comment at this time and appreciate concerns regarding our client and her children. We will continue to corporate with the court and their decisions.” You can see footage of the couple arriving for their most recent court appearance above.