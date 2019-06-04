NXIVM: Allison Mack & Female Members Shared ‘Sorority House’ Where Leader Wanted BDSM ‘Dungeon’

Allison Mack has admitted to branding women with NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s initials. But according to new testimony, the alleged cult leader was planning even more ‘torture’ for his female devotees.

Allison Mack’s co-conspirator Lauren Salzman, who has pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy, gave a riveting three day testimony in the on-going trial of NXIVM founder Keith Raniere. During her time on the stand Lauren exposed shocking details of the inner workings of the NXIVM sub-sect called Dominus Obsequious Sororium (DOS), in which, according to her testimony, women were kept as sex slaves, forced into starvation diets, and branded with Keith Raniere’s initials. Lauren explained that the high ranking women of DOS, including Allison Mack, shared what was referred to by her as a “sorority house” that was strategically located within walking distance of Keith’s home. According to transcripts of Lauren’s testimony on May 20th, which HollywoodLife has seen, not only did Keith demand they purchase the home to set up their secret sorority but he also planned to build a BDSM style dungeon in the home’s basement for women in DOS who were “committed to growth”.

In her testimony Lauren reveals, “They were making a dungeon in the basement and he (Keith Raniere) spoke specifically about a cage, that there would be a cage and he said it was for the people who were the most committed to growth, they could go and get locked in the cage and my understanding of it was it was a type of surrendering, that to go in and to get locked in and to not know when whoever was in charge of it was going to let you out which also was something that I didn’t want to do, that was scary and that I was concerned that I would have to do to demonstrate that I was one of the people who was committed to growth or that it would become something that we were taking on like as a penance for something.”

Unfortunately, there’s more. According to Lauren’s testimony the plan was to have “BDSM sex torture things.” When asked to describe the items that a DOS member named Daniella Padilla had ordered Lauren explained: “like handcuffs, she described the cage, nipple clamps. She talked about one thing that — I didn’t understand the concept specifically — but like tied your wrists and ankles and had some kind of net or something, I don’t — you know, all things that were sexual in nature.”

But fortunately for all the women in DOS, according to Lauren’s testimony, the disturbing torture devices never arrived. The orders were cancelled when the shocking revelations about the group branding women hit the news. Lauren revealed in her testimony that Daniella had canceled the order in hopes of keeping the X-rated purchase secret. “She told me she did order them and that the weekend that everything about DOS became public she told me that she had ordered the things and she was going to cancel the order so it didn’t become public that we had a dungeon or we were having the dungeon.”