Justin Bieber Finally Shows Off Wedding Ring In New Pics 9 Mos. After Marrying Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber took to Instagram this past week to post some photos that show him flaunting a ring on the ring finger of his left hand for the first time since he married Hailey Baldwin.

It looks like Justin Bieber, 25, is finally wearing a wedding ring after marrying Hailey Baldwin, 22, in Sept. 2018. The singer showed off the symbol of commitment on his left ring finger in new pictures he posted to Instagram on May 29 and June 2 and although he seemed to try and keep it subtle by not mentioning it, it was definitely noticeable! In one pic, which Justin posted to promote his clothing company, Drew, he is sitting on a counter top while wearing Drew gear and drinking from a mug with his left hand, which is showing off the ring. In the second pic, which Justin used to promote positivity, he is standing with his head down while his left hand is placed on it and again, that ring can very clearly be seen.

“For those reading this. Hate has 4 letters, so does Love,” Justin began his caption for the second pic. “Enemies has 7 letters so does Friends. Lying has 5 letters, so does Truth. Negative 8, so does Positive. Under has 5, so does Above. Cry has 3 letters, so does Joy. Anger has 5 letters, so does Happy. Right has 5 letters, so does Wrong. Hurt has 4 letters, so does Heal. It means life is like double edged sword… So transform every negative side into an aura of positivity.. We should choose the better side of the life.”

Justin’s positive message was a thought-provoking one but some fans couldn’t help but mention the ring in the comments of the pic. “Your ring 😍🤤,” one follower wrote. “The ring looks so good on you,” another commented. “Love the ring,” a third follower replied.

We’re not sure why Justin decided to wear his ring now after being married for almost nine months but it almost got as much attention as his marriage! Since Hailey has been flaunting her own engagement ring since the lovebirds got engaged, it’s great to see them both now happily declaring their love with jewelry!