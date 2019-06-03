‘Below Deck’s Hannah Teases A ‘Divide On The Deck’ This Season & A ‘Different Relationship’ With Sandy

Bon voyage! ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ returns for season 4 on June 3 and HollywoodLife got the EXCLUSIVE scoop on the new cast members and more from the one and only Hannah Ferrier.

Below Deck Mediterranean is embarking on a new adventure — season 4! The new season premieres June 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with cast member Hannah Ferrier, who is returning this season, about what’s ahead on the high seas. Hannah revealed that this season is her “favorite” because “there was no nastiness this season. We had a really good interior crew. Everyone was really laughy and joke-y, which was nice.” Hannah is returning as the chief stew, along with Captain Sandy Yawn, bosun João Franco, and deckhand Colin Macy-O’Toole. There are also new cast members: chef Mila Kolomeitseva, second stew Aesha Scott, third stew Anastasia Surmava, deckhand Travis Michalzik, and deckhand Jack Stirrup.

However, Hannah teased that drama is still going down this season. “I find with Below Deck every season you’re running into new issues and new drama so it’s not the same stuff all over,” she told HollywoodLife. “There’s definitely a lot going on in the interior. There’s a bit of a divide on the deck. There’s definitely a different relationship with myself and Sandy. There’s definitely drama but there’s also a lot of fun as well.” She also revealed how she feels about the new yachties. “Asha is my second stewardess,” Hannah continued. “I get along very well with her. She’s just hilarious. She’s one of the dirtiest women I’ve ever met in my life. Her humor is so filthy. Anastasia is my third stewardess and she is lovely. We’ve got Jack and Travis on deck. Jack’s from navy boats. Travis, he’s Australian and lovely. He’s probably got the most experience out of all the deck crew. Then we have Mila, she’s our new chef. She’s Russian. She’s interesting.”

She added that she’s not the “biggest fan” of Mila. “I’m kind of used to having a male in the galley because you kind of butt heads and yell at each other and you just kind of move on from it whereas I find I can’t naturally be snappy and stuff with women. It’s definitely a different dynamic,” Hannah said.

This season is going to have different dynamics all across the board and you’re going to see a new side of Hannah. “It’s not that everyone gets along, it’s just that there are no snakes, no b*tching to other people and crying about having to do your job and things like that,” Hannah noted. “I feel this season I was concentrating a lot on my relationship with Captain Sandy because that took a beating the last two seasons and I’m at a different place in my life. I’ve grown up a little bit. It’s not so much about going out and getting wasted. I was a little bit more of the mother hen this season which was a bit of a different role for me to play.”