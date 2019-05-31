‘Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell Reveals Husband Tyler, 27, Is ‘Getting Fixed’ When He Turns 30

Catelynn Lowell wants another child but she and husband Tyler Baltierra need to hurry. The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star says that once he turns 30 Tyler’s ‘getting snipped’ so that their family plans will be over.

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baliterra started young when it came to having kids. So it’s no wonder that by the time they turn 30 the couple wants to have their family completed. They placed daughter Carly, 9, up for adoption while the two were still in high school and are parents to daughters Novalee, 4, and Vaeda, 3 months. While Catelynn, 27, still wants to add to their family, the clock is ticking. “I will not keep trying until I have a boy. No, sorry…if we were meant to just have girls then that’s what we were meant to have. I’m not going to have like six or seven kids. I feel like I’m going grey with two,” she tells Us Weekly. How times change as she told the publication in March that “We want more children. We really want to try for a boy, but we are going to wait until Vaeda is a little older – like six months to a year.”

The MTV star reveals to the publication that they’re “Hopefully having more (children) eventually cause by the time we’re 30 we’re done. Like he’s getting fixed. I already told him he’s getting fixed. Yeah, I told him I carried all three of your kids and birthed them and pushed them out of me. You’re getting snipped. Sorry. I think he’s okay with that cause he was like ‘Yeah, you did carry all my kids and had to go through labor. So I’ve got no choice.'” Like Catelynn, Tyler is 27 so they still have a few years left to add to their family before his vasectomy.

The couple had a rough patch as seen on the last season of Teen Mom OG where they temporarily separated so that they could work on themselves as individuals and Catelynn says it paid off. “Some people are really meant to be with one another and that’s just him and I. We did couple’s therapy and on ourselves as individuals which I think helped a lot and we were just honest with ourselves and with each other during that time so we’re in a really good place. I think couple’s therapy helps you learn how to talk and communicate so we’re in a good place,” she explains.