Eva Mendes Takes Adorable Daughters Amada, 3, & Esmeralda, 4, Out To Lunch
Eva Mendes, 45, looked gorgeous in L.A. when she was photographed with her two little girls. The mom held on tight to her daughters as they headed into a restaurant.
Eva Mendes, 45, was photographed juggling her two little girls while out in Los Angeles on May 29. The actress – who has daughters Amada, 3, and Esmeralda, 4, with boyfriend Ryan Gosling, 38 – was snapped holding one child on her hip while guiding another as they headed towards a Silverlake restaurant to have lunch. Eva looked casual but chic in a white pencil skirt and a mustard cardigan. Meanwhile Esmeralda looked especially colorful in rainbow stripped leggings.
The actress was spotted with her two little ones, one week after gushing about motherhood during a May 20 appearance on The Talk. Speaking about Amada and Esmeralda, Eva revealed that she’s trying – and so far failing – to teach them to be bilingual. The actress, who was born to Cuban parents, said, “We’re trying to teach the kids Spanish and it’s harder than we thought because I speak Spanglish and that’s what they’re picking up. And it’s adorable, but it’s technically not a language. It’s Spanglish. So our little girl will be like, ‘Mommy, my boca [mouth] hurts because I think something got stuck in my diente [tooth].’ It’s so cute but I’m like ooh, that’s not really gonna [sic] work out there.”
Eva also revealed why, despite saying in the past she wasn’t sure that she wanted to have kids, she is now a mother-of-two. “Ryan Gosling,” she replied after The Talk co-host Sara Gilbert, 44, asked what happened to change her mind. “I just was never one of those women who really wanted children and then I fell in love with Ryan and I was like, I get it. I don’t want children. I want your children. I want your baby. OK.”
Ryan and Eva met and fell in love while working on the 2012 movie, The Place Beyond the Pines, which also co-starred Bradley Cooper. In addition to acting, Eva is also known for her fashion collection for New York & Company.