50 Cent’s Flirty Comment On ‘Black Ink Crew’ Star, Nikki Nicole’s Pic Reignites Romance Rumors

Are 50 Cent and Nikki Nicole a thing? — The rapper left his stamp of approval on a sultry photo of the ‘BIC Chicago’ star, and fans are questioning if they’re dating! And, her reply only fueled the romance rumors even further…

50 Cent, 43, and Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Nikki Nicole are heating up Instagram with their flirty exchange, which took place on May 28. The rapper hit up the comments section of Nikki’s latest photo, where she’s dressed like a sexy school girl, and left a few emojis under it — a sad face, a grinning emoji and one with a crying-laughing face. The reality star replied with a few emojis of her own, that included a monkey covering its eyes and the same grinning face emoji 50 left on her page, first.

It’s unclear if 50 and Nikki are just friends, or something more. However, the two were spotted out together at club Vive in Atlanta back in February. The club’s Instagram shared a video of the Power producer inside the venue, where they claimed he brought a box of money inside — $30k to be exact. In the video, 50 can be seen handing out wads of cash to his inner circle, where Nikki happened to be sitting and holding a stack of bills. Her black and white-striped outfit, along with the side of her face is visible in the video.

The BIC Chicago star then helped fans confirm that it was her in the video, when she shared her own footage from the club to Instagram. In her video, she’s wearing the same outfit that was captured in the club’s IG post. While 50 and Nikki were partying at the same spot that night, there wasn’t much buzz around the outing at the time. Why? — Well, it turns out 50’s appearance was scheduled, as he was the celebrity host of party. Therefore, it didn’t appear as though they planned a night out together.

50 isn’t one to make headlines about his love life, so there’s not many details at the moment about his relations with Nikki. He’s usually in the news for his vicious feuds with just about anyone he feels like shouting out online. But, we’ll keep an eye on these two, because fans seem to be shipping them as a couple! — What do you think?