Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless & Shows Off His Chest Tattoos In A Studio With Wife Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber showed off his toned body on May 26 when he posted an eye-catching shirtless pic of himself posing in a studio while standing next to his wife Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber, 25, sure was a sight to see when he put his tattoo-filled body on display during a studio session! The singer took to Instagram on May 26 to share a black and white photo that showed him looking down and standing shirtless inside a studio while wearing low placed shorts over white Calvin Klein boxer briefs. His wife Hailey Baldwin, 22, was standing beside him in the stunning pic as she looked up smiling while wearing an oversized black sweatshirt and black framed glasses. “Studio vibes.. with my studio chicka ..” Justin captioned the snapshot. Check out Justin’s shirtless pic right HERE!

Justin’s new studio pic could very well mean that he’s working on a new album, which is great news to his fans. He just released “I Don’t Care”, a collaboration he did with Ed Sheeran, 28, on May 10 and it’s definitely left us wanting more! Perhaps Hailey’s presence in the studio will inspire the Biebs to create some romantic tunes like never before. With how supportive the new husband and wife are of each other, we wouldn’t be surprised if Justin’s new album was a real love fest!

In addition to the latest photo, Justin also took to Instagram to share another black and white pic of him cuddling with Hailey on a couch. “New nickname for her every day today she’s my goo goo ❤️” he captioned it, making all his followers swoon because of how adorable these two are. Whether it’s photos they’re sharing to their social media accounts or PDA-filled public outings like their May 9 outing in New York in which they shared a sweet kiss outside, there’s no doubt that Justin and Hailey love each other!