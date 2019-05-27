Iggy Azalea’s Alleged Nude Photos Leak Online & Fans Freak Out On Twitter

Iggy Azalea caused a little bit of mayhem on May 26 after alleged nude photos of her leaked on the internet and fans on Twitter couldn’t help but share their opinions on the whole ordeal!

Iggy Azalea‘s admirers got an eyeful on May 26 after some naked photos that were allegedly of her showed up all over the internet! Although the Australian 28-year-old singer didn’t confirm whether or not the pics in question were indeed of her body, many of her fans and other Twitter users were quick to tweet about their impressions after seeing the photos, which seems to only show her alleged breasts.

“Them Iggy azalea leaks boooiiiiii” one tweet read along with a GIF of a man acting excited and rubbing his hands together. “When the iggy azalea nudes leak but it’s only her t*ts” another wrote along with a clip of people cheering loudly with eagerness until they die down after realizing something. Another user posted a serious tweet that expressed concern for the rapper’s private space. “Even if you don’t like Iggy Azalea, precedent shows that this could have a negative effects on her and on society’s general view of things like revenge porn, leaks, etc. Why do people constantly laugh at/search for celebrity nudes but sympathize with victims that aren’t famous?” the tweet read.

Some Twitter users took it as far as suggesting that the gorgeous Iggy may have leaked her own nude pics to help give her music more exposure. “Iggy Azalea intentionally leaks some pictures of her boobs and people freak. What a way to get more exposure to her ‘music'” one user wrote. Eek! Now that’s pretty harsh.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Iggy decides to comment on the alleged nude photo leak. We reached out to her reps but have yet to receive a response.