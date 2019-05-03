Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Assets In Sexy, Skintight Bodysuit For ‘Started’ Music Video

Finally! A new music video from Iggy Azalea has arrived & true to form, she showed off her bombshell curves in a series of sultry outfits.



Iggy Azalea is getting the party started — literally. The 28-year-old songstress is back with a new track, and her “Started” music video is a wild, high-energy video that shows the rapper dancing in her sexiest outfits yet. In one scene from the new video, Iggy is seen in a skintight cheetah print body suit and wow – she looks incredible. In another part of the clip, she flaunts her riches with thick wads on cash. Hundred dollar bills only, to be exact!

The rap music queen enlisted another glamorous superstar to lend a helping hand in her new video, drag queen icon Tracy Martel. Oh, and the video starred a TON of adorable pooches. The video was notably filmed in Paris Hilton’s dog house. Clearly, Paris’ dog is living the lavish life. Once Iggy released the video, her loyal fans began flooding her social media with love, and she was overwhelmed with gratitude. “Thank you guys for supporting!” she wrote. “Please remember I’m INDIE now! If you liked the video – please buy the song on itunes. It’s not expensive but it gives me the ability to keep bringing you guys quality concepts like this in the future. Thanks for coming to my ted talk. Love you loving it!”

The “Started” music video is the follow up to the rapper’s March 15 video for “Sally Walker.” The dark visual portrayed the Australia native serving up her best dance moves yet as a funeral procession followed behind her. The musician showed no remorse with her lethal twerking skills in one scene of the clip, while another showed her flaunting new, striking lilac hair in the pews of a church. Somehow, Iggy brought some major sex appeal to the funeral. Watch the singer’s latest video, above!