Sophie Turner’s ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Press Looks – See Her Gorgeous Outfits

Sophie Turner X-Men Press Outfits
Sophie Turner 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' film premiere, London, UK - 22 May 2019 Wearing Louis Vuitton
Sophie Turner 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' TV show filming, London, UK - 24 May 2019
View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.

Sophie Turner has been promoting her new film, ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ & her outfits have been absolutely stunning. We rounded up all of her most stylish press looks!

Sophie Turner, 23, has been promoting her new film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, where she stars as Jean Grey, an X-Men character who evolves into the Dark Phoenix. To promote the film, Sophie has been around the world and back in a slew of gorgeous outfits. Sophie’s most recent look was one of our favorites when she headed to a London photocall on May 22, in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton Resort 2020. She opted to wear a pair of high-waisted mom jeans styled with a tight white crop top. The sleeveless top featured a silver metal turtleneck and a scalloped hem lined with metal, showing off her bare toned abs. She topped her look off with huge silver hoop earrings and a pair of black pointy-toed pumps with the tips dipped in silver.

Just a day before, on May 21, she headed to another London photocall in yet another gorgeous Louis Vuitton Resort 2020 ensemble. She donned a strapless purple corset top that showed off ample cleavage, tucked into a high-waisted black and white striped skirt with a peplum overlay.

Since then, Sophie has rocked a slew of other gorgeous looks including her outfit for a press conference in Mexico City on May 15, when she rocked head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. She opted to wear a bright red printed silk button-down top with black patterns on it, which she tucked into a high-waisted, skintight black leather mini skirt. The leather mini cinched in her tiny waist, while the front was covered in cool intricate braiding. On top of her blouse, she wore a cropped black satin blazer with super high shoulders, topping her look off with a pair of black pumps with the front point dipped in gold.

Sophie Turner looked gorgeous at a London photo call on May 22 in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton Resort 2020 outfit featuring high-waisted jeans and a white crop top with silver embellishments. (REX/Shutterstock)

There have been so many amazing press looks from Sophie, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. The X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie officially premieres on June 7.