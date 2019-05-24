Sophie Turner’s ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Press Looks – See Her Gorgeous Outfits

Sophie Turner has been promoting her new film, ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ & her outfits have been absolutely stunning. We rounded up all of her most stylish press looks!

Sophie Turner, 23, has been promoting her new film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, where she stars as Jean Grey, an X-Men character who evolves into the Dark Phoenix. To promote the film, Sophie has been around the world and back in a slew of gorgeous outfits. Sophie’s most recent look was one of our favorites when she headed to a London photocall on May 22, in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton Resort 2020. She opted to wear a pair of high-waisted mom jeans styled with a tight white crop top. The sleeveless top featured a silver metal turtleneck and a scalloped hem lined with metal, showing off her bare toned abs. She topped her look off with huge silver hoop earrings and a pair of black pointy-toed pumps with the tips dipped in silver.

Just a day before, on May 21, she headed to another London photocall in yet another gorgeous Louis Vuitton Resort 2020 ensemble. She donned a strapless purple corset top that showed off ample cleavage, tucked into a high-waisted black and white striped skirt with a peplum overlay.

Since then, Sophie has rocked a slew of other gorgeous looks including her outfit for a press conference in Mexico City on May 15, when she rocked head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. She opted to wear a bright red printed silk button-down top with black patterns on it, which she tucked into a high-waisted, skintight black leather mini skirt. The leather mini cinched in her tiny waist, while the front was covered in cool intricate braiding. On top of her blouse, she wore a cropped black satin blazer with super high shoulders, topping her look off with a pair of black pumps with the front point dipped in gold.

There have been so many amazing press looks from Sophie, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. The X-Men: Dark Phoenix movie officially premieres on June 7.