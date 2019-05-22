Erika Jayne ‘Really Disappointed’ By Lisa Vanderpump’s Anti-Trans Comment On ‘RHOBH’

After Lisa Vanderpump’s comment about Erika Jayne on ‘RHOBH,’ which many took to be transphobic, a source close to Erika EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife what the star thinks of the situation.

After seeing Lisa Vanderpump’s, 58, comments on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for herself, co-star Erika Jayne, 47, who was the recipient of the comments, didn’t appreciate the sentiments one bit. “Erika is really disappointed in Lisa Vanderpump’s poor choice of comment on Tuesday night’s episode of RHOBH,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “She really wasn’t expecting Lisa to say anything like that. Erika feels Lisa made fun of a major problem happening in the world with so many trans women being killed and by her making a comment like that is is essentially making it OK. Erika feels that Lisa is truly better than that kind of talk.”

“ Erika is not expecting a direct apology from Lisa Vanderpump,” our source continued. “She’s not expecting to hear from her at all after last night’s episode as the two still haven’t spoken or seen one another in months.” Lisa took a lie detector test on an episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which aired on May 21. “Just don’t ask me if Erika’s tucking or something like that because there are some things I can’t lie about,” Lisa said in her remark about Ericka.

HollywoodLife in a statement. “It was not my intention to Billie Lee, 35. While Erika may be awaiting a direct apology, Lisa did provide one toin a statement. “It was not my intention to belittle the trans community with my poor choice of words directed toward Erika,” Lisa said. “I have nothing but respect and love for trans people around the world, as I have been a staunch supporter, provided employment, offered emotional support, and championed LGBTQ issues. With recent news of trans women losing their lives for living their authentic truth in a world of discrimination and hate, I never want to diminish the very real pain and struggle that trans people go through every day.” The restauranteur has visibly shown her support to the LGBTQ community on her show Vanderpump Rules, with her yearly Pride celebrations at her restaurants, and with the inclusion of trans cast member, 35.

We guess we’ll have to wait and see how Lisa conducts herself in the future – and if Ericka will forgive her or not.