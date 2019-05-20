Tamar Braxton Claps Back At Body Shamers: I’m ‘Proud’ Of ‘Every Wrinkle’ & My Man ‘Likes Me Thick’

Tamar Braxton looked drop dead gorgeous in a new Instagram video that showed her dancing on a stripper pole, but after fans pointed out the appearance of cellulite on her thighs, she had some words for them.

Tamar Braxton, 42, has no patience for body shamers, and she’s not afraid to give them a piece of her mind. After the singer shared a new tour video on her Instagram and several people chimed in with some not-so-nice comments about her body, she clapped back. “There is FORSURE more cellulite to kiss!!! 😘,” she wrote, addressing her haters. “Some of you are just PURE ignorant as to what a women’s body’s REALLY looks like without a filter y’all post all about women’s rights and etc but who hears us if we continue to shame ourselves and each other???” she questioned. She was sure to say that her boyfriend, David Adefeso, appreciates her body just the way it is. “I am a PROUD woman and I have earned EVERY wrinkle and dimple. @david.adefeso loves it and actually likes me thick,” she wrote.

The video in question shows Tamar dropping it down and swinging around a stripper pole during a live concert. She looked F-I-E-R-C-E in the hot new clip, and despite what haters said, her body looked beyond flawless. Her thigh-high leather boots and latex bra clung to every curve, and she looked more confident than ever as she worked the stage.

After Tamar hit back at haters, a number of her friends showed support for the star. Rapper Trina, who was dancing on-stage with Tamar that night, agreed with her all the way. “REAL bodies have cellulite PERIOD 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 meanwhile let’s talk about u swinging on that pole 😂😭😂🤣 mannnn we laughed all night 🙌🏾😍” she wrote in a comment. Model and reality star Deelishis showed her support as well. “I KNOW YOU ARE A BEAUTIFUL ANGEL AND WILL SPEND YOUR ETERNITY IN HEAVEN BUT U BETTA “GIVE EM HELL SIS”!!!!!” her caption read.

Tamar shut the haters DOWN with her new post. We love that she’s not afraid to speak her mind, and most of all — speak up for women everywhere when it comes to body positivity.