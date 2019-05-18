See Pics
Hollywood Life

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Get Matching Tattoos In Honor Of Their Daughter Stormi – Pics Of Their New Ink

BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner takes baby stormy out and about in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5085942 040519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner carries adorable baby daughter, whom she shares with rapper, Travis Scott, out of the Mark Hotel in NYC. Stormi has on a custom infant sized pair of her father Travis Scott's Nike sneaker. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 7 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner with Stormi and Travis Scott arriving on a jet back to LA. The family spent a vacation to mend things as a family. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Scott BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner with Stormi and Travis Scott arriving on a jet back to LA. The family spent a vacation to mend things as a family. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Scott BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner permanently dedicated their love to their one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster on their skin.

What a sweet way to always have Stormi Webster with them! Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 28, placed a piece of their daughter permanently on their arms when they got her name “Stormi” tattooed on them. Her name was inked on their bodies in small font and all capital letters. The style of the tattoo is sweet and delicate, and was created by artist JonBoy Tattoo, who has also tattooed Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner, 23.

This tattoo in honor of Kylie and Travis’ one-year-old daughter is not Kylie’s first – and not her first from JonBoy, either. She has at least six other tattoos, which all have different and special meanings to the reality star and CEO of Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie has a heart, “Mary Jo” in honor of her grandmother, the word “sanity” phonetically spelled out, the word “LA,” (which was redone after breaking up with Tyga, 29, and was formerly a “t”) “m,” and “before ‘sanity,'” phonetically spelled, as well.

Kylie previously spoke up about her “sanity” tattoo to V Magazine. “There was a time when I got [that tattoo] that I felt a little bit like I was going insane,” the young star said. “Or, I was going to. I thought about it for a while. I just like the word ‘Sanity’ — just stay sane through it all. A lot of young stars who grow up in the spotlight have a really hard time. I didn’t want that to be me.”

Kylie and Travis have been together for a couple of years, with romance rumors starting to circulate at Coachella in 2017. Kylie got pregnant with Stormi early on in their relationship, and Travis tweeted likely upon hearing the news, “Legit happiest day of my life.” The couple also received matching butterfly tattoos.

We love this cute couple and think it’s adorable they got another tattoo to have their daughter near them, forever. Especially with all of the traveling Travis does as a performer – he’ll never be too far from Stormi, now.