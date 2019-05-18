Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Get Matching Tattoos In Honor Of Their Daughter Stormi – Pics Of Their New Ink

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner permanently dedicated their love to their one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster on their skin.

What a sweet way to always have Stormi Webster with them! Kylie Jenner, 21, and Travis Scott, 28, placed a piece of their daughter permanently on their arms when they got her name “Stormi” tattooed on them. Her name was inked on their bodies in small font and all capital letters. The style of the tattoo is sweet and delicate, and was created by artist JonBoy Tattoo, who has also tattooed Kylie’s older sister Kendall Jenner, 23.

This tattoo in honor of Kylie and Travis’ one-year-old daughter is not Kylie’s first – and not her first from JonBoy, either. She has at least six other tattoos, which all have different and special meanings to the reality star and CEO of Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie has a heart, “Mary Jo” in honor of her grandmother, the word “sanity” phonetically spelled out, the word “LA,” (which was redone after breaking up with Tyga, 29, and was formerly a “t”) “m,” and “before ‘sanity,'” phonetically spelled, as well.

Kylie previously spoke up about her “sanity” tattoo to V Magazine. “There was a time when I got [that tattoo] that I felt a little bit like I was going insane,” the young star said. “Or, I was going to. I thought about it for a while. I just like the word ‘Sanity’ — just stay sane through it all. A lot of young stars who grow up in the spotlight have a really hard time. I didn’t want that to be me.”

Kylie and Travis have been together for a couple of years, with romance rumors starting to circulate at Coachella in 2017. Kylie got pregnant with Stormi early on in their relationship, and Travis tweeted likely upon hearing the news, “Legit happiest day of my life.” The couple also received matching butterfly tattoos.

We love this cute couple and think it’s adorable they got another tattoo to have their daughter near them, forever. Especially with all of the traveling Travis does as a performer – he’ll never be too far from Stormi, now.