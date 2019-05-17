T.I. Loves Tiny’s New Look & Makeover: Anything She Does Is An ‘Utter Turn On’

Tiny has a brand new look, and her husband can’t get enough of it. After debuting her long black hair, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that T.I. thinks his wife is “one of the sexiest women in the world!”

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, must be some kind of wizard, because the brand new hairstyle she’s conjured up for herself has put her hubby, T.I., 38, under her spell. The Xscape singer revealed her new look on May 14, and while Tiny has worn many different weaves and wigs throughout the years, this one might be Tip’s favorite! “For Tip mostly everything Tiny does in the looks department is a complete and utter turn on,” a source close to T.I. tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He finds her to be one of the sexiest women in the world. He loves her new look. Even though it will likely be temporary, he is going to make sure she knows how much he likes it by telling her constantly that it turns him on.”

Yet, there’s a downside to Tiny’s makeover. While her new hair is black, Tip is seeing green – as in jealousy! While Tip is “turned on” by her look, he’s also deep in his “protective side,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “ TI hates when other people comment on her and her look both positively and negatively. TI wants her all for himself, so it’s hard sometimes that she shares her look to all her fans and throughout social media.” For Tip, he’s realizing “he can’t have his cake and eat it too.”

While Tip is being devoured in a quandary of his own steaming sexual desires, Tiny is living her full fantasy with her new makeover. She knew precisely how T.I. was going to react, and she absolutely loves her new hair. “Tiny wants to look hot all the time,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and she wanted to glam it up and feel sexy, so that is why she changed her look. She wanted to show off and show that she still go it.” Judging by Tip’s reaction, mission accomplished!

Tiny has rocked all sorts of hairstyles in the past, but the look she unveiled on May 14 was quite a departure. The black banks and dark makeup transformed her into a whole new person. This isn’t the first metamorphosis she’s undertaken. On a recent episode of T.I & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, she revealed her plans to bring her alter ego, “Ryder,” out into the world as a way to change up her music. Think of it as a Sasha Fierce/Chris Gaines type of thing. While Tip thinks anything Tiny does is hotter than hell, he wasn’t happy about this “Ryder” plan, as she was a private bedroom alter ego she Tiny made up just for him.

“Tiny respects her husband’s opinion,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, but at the end of the day, she’s going to follow her artistic path. While she won’t do anything to bring any shame on the family name, “she’s a very headstrong woman, and this is a passion project for her, that’s why she refused to back down.”