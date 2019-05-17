Your favorite couples are back for an all-new show. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the trailer for the ‘Love After Lockup’ spinoff, ‘Life After Lockup.’ Plus, we can reveal the show’s premiere date.

Love After Lockup fans, you asked and WE tv has delivered. The spinoff series Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup will premiere June 14. The new series follows five returning couples who fans have grown to know and love – or love to hate – as they face parole restrictions, temptation, and turbulence in their lives outside of prison walls. Will these troubled couples break old habits with the support of their loved ones? Or will they break the rules and land back in the clink? The couples include Clint and Tracie; Marcelino and Brittany; Megan, Michael, and Sarah; Scott and Lizzie;and Andrea and Lamar.

The couples will face many challenges together, from raising children to buying first homes to finding work and staying sober. These couples are committed to each other, but they also have to do it all while living under the restrictions of parole. In the trailer, Marcelino worries that Brittany may relapse. They have a tense confrontation where Brittany asks Marcelino if he trusts her.

Clint and Tracie don’t have it easy either. Tracie worries that if Clint’s mom doesn’t accept her then their marriage is doomed to fail. At one point, Clint and Traci get into a huge fight where Clint is trying to kick down Tracie’s door. Michael asks Sarah if she wants a divorce in the final moments of the supertease. “Because you want to sit there with your f**king fata** b*tch of a girlfriend!” Sarah screams at Michael. “Go for it!”

There are going to be lots of tears shed over the course of the season as the drama is taken to a whole new level. Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup will air Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.