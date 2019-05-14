Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck took a break from the kids for a quick coffee break in LA, and look perfectly happy to be in each other’s company during their their stroll.

Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted deep in conversation during a walk through their Los Angeles neighborhood on May 13 — without their three kids! Ben, 45, and Jen, 46, sipped coffee as they walked through Brentwood, and it seems that they were first hanging out at home, if their coffee mugs are any indication. The co-parents seemed cheerful during their walk, which came one day after he posted a sweet Mother’s Day message praising her for being a wonderful mom to their children. It’s unclear what they were talking about, or where they had just been, but they didn’t leave the neighborhood together.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love,” Ben wrote on Twitter to honor Jen, and his mother, Christine Anne Boldt. The Justice League star shares three kids with his ex-wife: Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. They finalized their divorce in October 2018 after 13 years of marriage, but have remained amicable. Frankly, they’re crushing the co-parenting thing. Despite the end of their marriage, Jen and Ben are frequently seen spending time as a family, attending church services with the kids, having fun outings for ice cream, and going to their kids’ sporting events together.

While they make it all seem easy, Ben and Jen put in a lot of effort to co-parent well, a source close to them told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Ben and Jen have done a ton of work to get to a healthy place. Ben has worked hard to become a better father and Jen has worked on things from her side too. It has been a long road, but they are all getting along really well, they have found a way to make it all work.”

They’ve figured out that they don’t need to be married to be a family, the source added. “The kids love it even more when both Jen and Ben spend time together with them so that is what they try do as often as possible, share family time together.”