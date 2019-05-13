Rosario Dawson Wears Diamond Ring Just 2 Months After Confirming Romance With Cory Booker

Rosario Dawson was spotted wearing a HUGE diamond ring on her left hand, and it has fans wondering… did Cory Booker pop the question?

Almost two months to the day after confirming her hot romance with Senator Cory Booker, Rosario Dawson rolled up to the NBC Upfronts wearing a massive, diamond ring. And yes, it was on that finger! The actress spoke at the annual event without deliberately drawing any attention to her left hand, but it was hard not to notice the rock perching on her finger. So — is this a sparkly new accessory, or a special gift from her boyfriend? Neither Rosario nor Cory have mentioned anything, but considering it took them quite some time to speak openly about their relationship, we may have to wait awhile for confirmation! See the pic of Rosario rocking her ring below.

Rosario spilled the beans about their relationship status when asked by paparazzi at the Washington, DC airport on March 14. The Luke Cage star said, without hesitation, that she was in a relationship with the 2020 presidential candidate, and that she loved the “amazing” man. She was super giggly while speaking about Cory, saying, “he’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can… I’m just grateful to be with someone I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant, and kind, and caring, and loving.” She even had a “Cory Booker 2020” pin on her purse. Aww!

After Rosario’s confession, Cory went ahead and opened up. He told Ellen DeGeneres just days later that “[Rosario] really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous — not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly. I’m very, very blessed to be with somebody that makes me a better person.”

HollywoodLife contacted Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker’s reps for comment but did not hear back as of press time.