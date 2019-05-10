‘The Hills’ Stephanie & Spencer Pratt Refuse To Be In Same Room Amid Family Feud: ‘It’s So Bad’

Spencer and Stephanie Pratt’s family feud has gotten so brutal that they can’t even be in the same place at the same time, we’ve learned exclusively.

Stephanie Pratt and brother Spencer Pratt may have reunited to film The Hills: New Beginnings, but that doesn’t mean that they’re happy about it. The brother and sister, who have a longstanding feud, haven’t improved their relationship at all, and it’s gotten to the point where they can’t even film in the same room, we’ve learned. Stephanie and Spencer did a promo shoot for the upcoming season of The Hills and they both requested to not be in the same room at the same time,” a source close to the siblings told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They had to be kept in separate rooms.”

It’s not terribly surprising, though. Stephanie told Wells Adams on the April 8 episode of their Pratt Cast podcast that Spencer and his wife, fellow The Hills star Heidi Montag, are “toxic” people. “Before the new Hills, the Beginnings, my mom, my brother and I all sat down and we said, ‘We will not let this ruin our family again,'” Stephanie said. As for what Heidi, whom she called “entitled,” did this time to upset Stephanie: she claims Heidi gave all the women in the cast a bottle of champagne except her. She also claims that Heidi doesn’t want “Spencer to have a relationship with anyone but her,” and tries to keep their son, one-year-old Gunner Pratt, away from the rest of the family.

This feud is brutal! “There’s hope that Stephanie and Spencer’s relationship can be repaired, [but] it’s always a roller coaster with those two; for now, they’re nowhere near a good place,” the source lamented. “Right now, they want nothing to do with each other. It’s really sad, but nobody’s budging right now and they really don’t like talking about it with anyone. They’re all hurting.”

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 on MTV.