Last Minute Mother’s Day Gifts: 40 Presents She’ll Love

Did Mother’s Day creep up on you this year? Yes, it’s this coming Sunday, May 12th, and if you are freaking, here are 40 beauty gifts that will make your mom happy.

Every mother on the planet loves a delicious beauty treat and being a mom, she’s usually reluctant to spring for one herself. So on your mom’s special day, give her a little bit of luxury that will make her feel and look better than ever.

You can get online pronto and order one of these gifts for overnight delivery or head to your nearest mall, department store or Sephora to shop.

If your mom loves lipgloss, you can’t go wrong with a Lancome Juicey Tube, for $19, or a set of Huda Beauty’s N.Y.M.P.H. (Not. Your. Mama’s. Panty. Hose.) pearlescent lip finishers, $49, or a Ramy Lucky Lip Gloss Kit, $29, in pretty shades of pink.

No mom is going to be disappointed if you gift her with an anti- aging Prevage Regimen set, $130, of night skincare creams, which will generate youth-plumping collagen into her skin while she sleeps. No, she won’t be disappointed — she’ll be thrilled to high heaven. If your mom is into fashion and fun then spring for a Marc Jacobs High on Pretty makeup set, $55, which recreates Marc’s beauty look from is Spring 2019 fashion show.

Tarte Cosmetics has eyeshadow ‘tartelette’ palettes that are the perfect size to throw into her purse, $39. And if your mom is obsessed with her mane, treat her to Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask, $35.

Now here’s a great deal — Bath & Body Works has a special Mother’s Day tote that is filled with scentscual goodies from fine fragrance mist to rose hand cream — all for just $30.

Sephora has their own great deal — the Sephora Favorites Power of the Petal eight- piece skincare set that is infused with plants, fruits and flowers for $36. On the other hand, Aerin has the most tempting luxurious perfumes from Tuberose Le Jour to Agea Blossom, $175- $225, yum.

Inspired? Ready to shop? Ok, take a click through my gift gallery and get going making someone very special happy on Mother’s Day!