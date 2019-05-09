‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jesse Williams Speaks Out On Sarah Drew’s Exit & Fan Backlash Over ‘Jaggie’

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Jesse Williams is spilling on everything you’ve been wondering about the ABC series — from Sarah Drew’s firing to Jackson’s romance with Maggie and more.

With the current season of Grey’s Anatomy coming to a close on May 16, longtime star Jesse Williams is opening up about Sarah Drew‘s exit last spring, Jackson’s current relationship with Maggie (Kelly McCreary), and how long he thinks he’ll stay on the show. In an interview with BuzzFeed, Jesse, who plays Dr Jackson Avery, said that April’s (Sarah Drew) exit from the series brought out a lot of emotions from viewers, and unfortunately for you, it probably won’t be the last time that happens either. Grey’s is known for “figuring out ways to get you invested in something just to rip you apart,” he said.

Jessie said that fans didn’t initially like Jackson and April as a couple. “[That] was a hard pill to swallow for fans as well. They didn’t like us,” he said. But eventually, “you figure out a rhythm and a chemistry,” which is what he’s realizing again now, as his character’s relationship with Maggie (another one that’s been the target of fan backlash) becomes more serious. However, the last two episodes of Season 15 “are going to be pretty impactful for Jaggie”, he explained, so we’re not too sure whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing.

As for whether he’ll stay on the show until the final season, Jessie said, “We are staying afloat in an amazing way. You know, I’m not sure. I’m honestly not sure. I love this job, I truly do. It’s a real blessing, I’m learning a lot. I work with amazing, amazing talented people top to bottom. It’s such an example and a pioneering show in so many ways, particularly in inclusion, not as charity, but inclusion because it’s the best way to make things work, to get shit done. It’s a really great job, and I get to live out there, I get to raise my family and see my own bed. Life of an actor can sometimes be nomadic…and it offers me a lot of stability that I’m incredibly grateful for. I’m learning a lot, and directing in a way that is really challenging and fulfilling.”

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays at 8pm on ABC!